Watching “High School Musical” or “Glee,” one might think high school is a dream and the best time of your life.

Of course, those of us graduating now spent parts of two years of this experience online. No movie or show considered half of this experience to be virtual, and virtual football games and dances aren’t as fun.

Online school is just, well, school — it has all the work and none of the friends or social life.

Online or not, high school definitely isn’t the best time of your life. Nor should it be. High school is the time to explore and find out who you are, and that isn’t always easy. Most of the time it’s difficult, frustrating and really awkward.

It’s not all bad — sometimes you meet really great people and even make good friends. Even online school can impart valuable life lessons about work ethic, staying motivated and spotting really good loopholes.

High school online is obviously not ideal, but it ended, and we got to enjoy our senior year, for which I am so grateful.

The biggest lesson to take from all this is to enjoy the time. We must learn to enjoy the little moments and get past the bad ones. Like homework and tests.