Letters to the Editor: If Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ survives the Jan. 6 hearings, American democracy is dead

To the editor: Jan. 6, 2021, was called an “attempted coup.” So then what?

Watching the first House Jan. 6 hearing was grotesque for what it visually portrayed, and more so for what each of those clips illustrated about what was happening within our government. But it was also satisfying to see the unadorned truth and the cause-and-effect relationship between the Trump camp, the then-president himself and the events leading up to and on the day of his “attempted coup.”

The remarks by the committee chair and vice chair were solemn and resolute, the case was laid out well, and it was readily supported by irrefutable statements from multiple participants. And there’s much more to come.

If at the conclusion of the hearings, the Republican Party still supports any of the perpetrators of the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from former President Trump, and if its leaders are elected or reelected to office, then democracy as we know it is ending.

Barry Bauling, Calabasas

..

To the editor: Rep. Liz Cheney is what a patriot looks like. The Wyoming Republican has taken a stand that could derail her career, but she is resolute because she has a conscience.

The Republican Party should embrace her as its new leader. Instead it follows men and women who can barely make coherent statements and fall at the feet of Trump.

Abraham Lincoln is definitely looking down on us and shaking his head — and maybe his fist.

Judith Braun, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: No one should be surprised that the Republican National Committee deems the Jan. 6 hearings “a prime-time political circus.” The last thing Republicans want documented are facts confirming that they made a deal with the devil when they first nominated Trump for president.

Such deals typically provide short-term upsides, as was manifested by Trump’s numerous hard-right judicial appointments and tax cuts for the rich. But there’s an enduring diabolical downside: Venerable democratic traditions inevitably are trashed, and voters come to regret the pervasive harm done to their cherished democracy.

Now most Republicans frantically strive to discredit the Jan. 6 committee and downplay or dispute the pertinent facts it documents. This is all in a desperate effort to avoid looming political setbacks that their party likely will suffer from having indulged Trump’s devilish reign.

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: It was clear from the beginning of the Jan. 6 hearings that vilifying Trump is the primary focus, with the hope that he will not run in 2024.

That could end up being good news for Republicans. Trump, while having a fiercely loyal but shrinking base, is toxic. He cannot win again.

A less controversial candidate should easily defeat President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Glynn Morris, Playa del Rey

..

To the editor: Cheney’s prophetic words about the Republican response to investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will live on forever.

“There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone,” she said. “But your dishonor will remain.”

While the committee spotlights this heinous event against our democracy, many in the GOP choose to deflect from the issue at hand with any mundane thing that comes to mind. As good citizens, we shake our heads in anger and disbelief at their response.

Cheney received the prestigious Profile in Courage award in 2022, a well-deserved honor. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and many others like him should receive a “profile in cowardice” award.

Ellen Seiden, Manhattan Beach

