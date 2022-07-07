Letters to the Editor: Defund Big Oil. Don’t ever buy a gas-powered car again

To the editor: The Supreme Court has hobbled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to fight climate change, and it’s coming for more. The notion that Congress will help would be laughable if people weren’t actually dying from pollution, wildfire and floods. (“Supreme Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission,” July 1)

What’s left? Us.

Defund the oil industry by refusing to buy a gas car, ever again. Stop lining the pockets of Big Oil lobbyists with every trip to the pump. Not everyone can afford an electric car, though prices continue to plummet, inflation and supply chain torment notwithstanding. But many can.

With political levers increasingly beyond our reach, let’s bring governance back to where it all began: by the people, for the people. We have the power.

Zan Dubin-Scott, Santa Monica

The writer is co-founder of National Drive Electric Week.

To the editor: The climate mission losing steam is not about President Biden. The wrong choices made by a few people are endangering not just the president, but all of us living on this planet.

Let’s stop wringing our hands over electability and the midterms. Our climate mission is losing steam. Let the headlines reflect that.

Judith Maertz, Anaheim

To the editor: Reality is hard to face. Evidence over belief is all that matters in a court of law, which makes it unfathomable that the Supreme Court doesn’t believe that our EPA lacks broad authority to protect our environment from greenhouse gas pollution coming from power plants.

What exactly is the EPA supposed to do other than what its title outlines? When will the news finally filter into the justices’ brains that unchecked warming of our planet is dangerous to our existence on Earth?

Climate change is currently melting our polar ice caps and will eventually raise our oceans to biblical levels. Even if the justices do not believe in science, perhaps they will finally see the urgency of building that ark they read about in the Good Book.

Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills