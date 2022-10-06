Letters to the Editor: Feeding wildlife is a death sentence for animals, not a feel-good story

To the editor: Feeding wildlife is illegal in California, and stories such as Steve Lopez’s about a homeless man who spends his days giving food to birds and cats should not be featured in your pages.

Human food is not good for wildlife — gulls are fish eaters — and wild animals do not need us to feed them to survive. Injured animals should be referred to responsible, licensed agencies, not cared for at home.

Moreover, if The Times insists on extolling wildlife feeders, you cannot then decry the targeting of “problem” coyotes, which rely on people for food. One problem begets another.

Let’s learn to live in proper balance with wildlife. More stories on that would be good.

Mary Lawrence Test, San Pedro

..

To the editor: Reading about the daily struggles of Augustine Hurtado — a man who has been homeless in L.A. for about three years and has found his purpose by feeding birds and cats — brought tears to my eyes.

Hurtado prefers living in a tent rather than in a cabin offered by his daughter, and when he plays his harmonica for tips, he can earn enough to afford the animal food that costs as much as $150 per day. He travels up to two hours each way daily on a three-wheel electric scooter with his dog Sparky, and he does this because he believes it is his purpose.

It was heartwarming to read about courage and selflessness when most of the news is about death, violence and the loss of many things that we hold dear. Hurtado teaches that everyone should have a reason for living, and that making a difference even through adversity can still allow us to enjoy each day.

Judy R . Martin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Hurtado is described as “homeless,” but I bet Hurtado would say his tent in downtown L.A. is his chosen home. He accepted his daughter’s offer to live in her high desert cottage, and the venture lasted two weeks. And due at least to loneliness, Hurtado came back home.

Lopez charts a day in the life of this “modern-day St. Francis of Assisi.” His insightful story is a powerful challenge to L.A. leaders to take a nuanced, sensitive approach to “homelessness.”

Jim Walters, Claremont