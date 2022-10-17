Letters to the Editor: Karen Bass’ scholarship problem looks bad. Don’t ignore it

To the editor: I am a subscriber to the L.A. Times, and this is my first letter to the editor. The Times Editorial Board’s endorsement of Rep. Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayor made no mention of some troubling facts that were reported in a news article that ran in the paper the same day.

According to the article, “Bass was awarded a scholarship to USC’s social work school without having directly applied and that the scholarship, valued at $95,000, had drawn her into a federal corruption case involving the school’s former dean, Marilyn Flynn.”

Accepting a scholarship and then sponsoring legislation favorable to USC is unethical. The editorial board’s failure to address this important issue makes me question its endorsement.

Advertisement

David Desmond, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: It’s obvious that both Bass and Rick Caruso would be principled and effective mayors. However, I think that Caruso’s USC scholarship call-out is pretty weak.

Does anyone really believe Bass did not earn that degree? No. Is there any hard evidence of a quid pro quo? No. Should she have paid her own tuition? Probably.

Neither Caruso nor Bass has committed a sin by being influential people whose status has brought appealing opportunities.

Between a successful businessman and public servant who was a longtime Republican and who became a Democrat only before running for mayor, or a former speaker of the state Assembly who some people have questions about, I’ll take the person who has put her money, energy and professional career into strengthening a democracy that Republicans have shown disdain for.

While Caruso is clearly a principled man who cares deeply for Los Angeles and has done a ton of good work to make it a better place, his friendship with top national Republican apparatchiks and years of tacit approval of Republican malfeasance disqualifies him from my vote.

Kirby Tepper, Los Angeles