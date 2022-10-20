Letters to the Editor: Dodgers lost? Fake news. Just declare them the winners

To the editor: Why don’t the Dodgers simply claim victory? They must stand firm that they are the rightful winners over the San Diego Padres. They can clearly state that the series was rigged from the very beginning, and they should be playing the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs right now. (“Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions,” Oct. 16)

The Dodgers organization can hold a rally just blocks from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The day before the rally, manager Dave Roberts can proclaim that “all hell is going to break loose.”

The rally can start with a few players speaking. Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw can all tell the crowd how they should be anointed to the National League Championship Series, not the Padres.

Roberts can follow with a fiery speech designed to rile the crowd of loyal fans. Then Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, can finish off with a plea to the excited fans to march over to Citizens Bank Park and demand that the Dodgers play the Phillies. If a few security guards get hurt or even killed in the process, so be it.

What do you think?

Steve Finch, Redondo Beach

To the editor: I believe the Dodgers will always be cursed for the stealing of Chavez Ravine.

Ruben Vasquez, Rosemead

To the editor: The first rule in advertising is “know your audience.” On Sept. 19, 2016, a piece on the Dodgers’ MLB website celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month cited Nielsen Scarborough research data showing that 52% of Dodgers fans were Latino. (“That unbelievably racist ad during the Dodgers playoff? Ex-Trump aides were behind it,” column, Oct. 17)

It wasn’t the group Citizens for Sanity that struck out with its anti-immigrant ad aired on Fox Sports 1 during the recent playoff series between the Dodgers and the Padres. Putting up commercials like they did is what they do, just like the fable of the scorpion and the frog.

It was the Dodgers organization’s fault. Feeling that it does not need to screen any ad aired by Fox during their games makes the Dodgers the frog.

Maybe now the fable should be changed to the fox and the frog.

Paula Del, Los Angeles