Letters to the Editor: ‘Measure A (for Alex?)’ -- Sheriff Villanueva’s legacy in L.A. County

To the editor: One never knows if someone will be good in a job until that person actually takes it. Then, we hope that person will grow and become better over time. (“Robert Luna to become L.A. County sheriff as Alex Villanueva concedes,” Nov. 15)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva grew in the wrong direction during his one term. He seemed unfit from the start and behaved as a bull while making the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department his china shop.

His lasting legacy is Measure A (for Alex?), which changes the county charter to hang a sword of Damocles over all future sheriffs that threatens removal if they displease the Board of Supervisors. Maybe that’s a good change, but it never would have happened but for Villanueva’s sometimes unhinged behaviors in office.

Paul Gonzales, Claremont

To the editor: A letter writer expressed concern about L.A. County’s Measure A giving a “political group” — the Board of Supervisors — the right to oust an elected sheriff.

I prefer that or civilian appointment of a sheriff to having a law enforcement official with armed subordinates who refuses to cooperate with civilian oversight. At least under Measure A, it will take four of five supervisors to oust a sheriff.

How would our state or nation be with an army that wasn’t under civilian authority? Like Myanmar or Egypt?

Philip Solomita, Palos Verdes Estates