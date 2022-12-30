Letters to the Editor: Is George Santos the most Republican of all politicians?

To the editor: We often indulge in a scurrilous generalization that “all politicians are scoundrels.” But there is one party with an abundance of members who have earned that label. (“New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about his career and college education,” Dec. 27)

From President Richard Nixon’s “I am not a crook” to New York’s Rep.-elect George Santos’ “I am not a criminal,” there is a string of GOP officials who are well deserving of being called liars and cheats.

Santos’ flagrant fabrication of his education and work experience is outrageous. But the invented story of his relatives escaping the Holocaust is beyond repugnant. And so is his glib excuse that “my sins here are embellishing my resume.”

Advertisement

In most cases, lying about your education and work experience would have you fired immediately from your job. But I have no illusion that Republican politicians will do the right thing. After all, many of them will see Santos as a kindred spirit.

Ted Carmely, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I think the Republicans can finally relax. They’ve found the perfect candidate to run for president in 2024.

Santos has everything. He lies with the ease of an Olympic swimmer doing the backstroke. A loser in his first run for Congress two years ago, he’s managed to lie his way up the ladder.

He’s Catholic. And he’s “Jew-ish.” Close enough.

He didn’t so much go to college as walk in front of one. Or not.

He’s been a banker. Or once went into a bank.

The list of lies is out and out staggering. And when confronted with the truth, Santos offers up an apology for his “poor choice of words.” Maybe, but they were the right choice for his candidacy.

I fear he represents exactly what the Republican Party has become.

Marley Sims, Valley Village

..

To the editor: Republicans have an amazingly high tolerance for being lied to and, it seems, some of them have an amazing aptitude for lying.

It will be interesting to see how Santos is received by his fellow Republicans when he takes office — ho-hum or high five?

Marcia Goldstein, Laguna Woods

