Letters to the Editor: Charter school view on the Baldwin Hills Elementary co-location saga

To the editor: It’s unfortunate that Erin Aubry Kaplan did not contact New Los Angeles Charter Elementary School for our perspective on our co-location with Baldwin Hills Elementary. In truth, New L.A.’s story isn’t that different from Baldwin Hills’. Both schools:

Serve students of color who live in the community.

Had no choice in this campus placement.

Have students, staff and involved parents committed to their school’s mission.

Are challenged by school facilities, preventing full enrollment.

Want nothing more than for New L.A. to secure a new home.

Most importantly, both schools are public schools, serving children in the community who are all deserving of the same rights, respect and resources offered though the public education system.

New L.A. does not simply “claim” to be searching for a private site. We have been working tirelessly for years to find a permanent space that is not co-located on a Los Angeles Unified School District campus. As we get closer to securing a new home, we remain focused on solutions that benefit us all.

Brooke Rios, Los Angeles

The writer is executive director of New Los Angeles Charter Schools.