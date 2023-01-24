Letters to the Editor: The sordid history of ‘thin blue line’ ought to embarrass police

To the editor: Those Los Angeles Police Department officers displaying “thin blue line” flags — whether well-meaningly or not — clearly have not seen the 1988 Errol Morris documentary that coined the phrase. It was used by the prosecutor in Dallas County, Texas, in a 1970s cop-killing case as a reference to police as the thin line of defense preventing society from descending into chaos. (“LAPD ban of ‘thin blue line’ flags is latest salvo in culture war,” Jan. 21)

But as the documentary ultimately showed, the district attorney and Dallas police detectives in the case sent the wrong man to prison for life, while the killer went on to commit other crimes (including in California), for which he was eventually executed.

Thanks to the documentary and its exposure of police corruption, art dictated life, and the falsely convicted man was released after having served more than 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

Vincent Brook, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I see far more American flags in photos of right-wing extremist rallies than “thin blue line” flags. So, are we going to start banning the public display of American flags by Los Angeles Police Department officers next? Of course not.

If extremists have hijacked the meaning of the “thin blue line” flag, the braver action would be to work on restoring its original meaning instead of caving in and banning its use.

I am proud to have blue-line stickers on my cars, and I am a lifelong Democrat.

Sandy Hickoff, Irvine

..

To the editor: Before becoming a symbol of hate and intolerance, for centuries the swastika was a religious symbol representing well-being.

It’s sad to see a symbol that’s meant to represent fallen police officers being co-opted by the far right. Even sadder, but also commendable, was LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s decision to remove what has now become a symbol of hate and intolerance.

Tim Weiler, Laguna Woods

..

To the editor: I was in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

Moore should resign immediately instead of asking to stay on at the LAPD after his term ends in June. He is a disgrace to his department, his uniform and most importantly the men and women he commands.

Thomas Bregenzer, Lake Ariel, Pa.