Letters to the Editor: California is lucky to have so many great Senate candidates

To the editor: It seems that everyone, including The Times, is predicting a brutal primary for the seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). I fervently hope that prediction does not come to pass. Competitive, certainly — but not brutal.

I have great respect and admiration for at least three of the announced candidates. I would be proud to have Reps. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) or Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) represent California in the Senate.

If I sound naive in hoping that their campaigns will emphasize their own strengths and not focus on belittling one another, I’ll bet I’m not alone. I’ll have a hard time deciding who will get my vote, but if it’s “win at all costs” for any of these candidates, that’s a deal-breaker.

Who will be the first on the Democratic debate stage to say, “You can’t go wrong with anybody here, but I hope you’ll choose me”?

Rachel Canon, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Schiff has been my representative for years, and I have attended most of his town halls. I’ve always been impressed that his remarks about whatever issue was before Congress were never politico-speak but always cogent and explanatory, as were his answers to questions.

He listened well and deliberated before giving his reasoned opinions. He also has an all-too-hidden sense of humor.

The biggest reason people should elect him to the Senate is that he is reasonable. We have too many of those who aren’t in Washington.

Meg Quinn Coulter, Los Angeles

To the editor: In progressive environs where Schiff lurks, truth-telling is neither essential nor meaningful, especially if he gains a transactional advantage.

If you and I lie to the FBI, that could be a crime even if we are not under oath. The FBI can lie to us, however, without consequence. Such is the power and authority we have granted to the feds, either by statute or godforsaken congressional tradition.

If Schiff ascends to the Senate when Feinstein retires, his experience as a deceiver will be an asset.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati