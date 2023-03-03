Letters to the Editor: Shasta County dumps Dominion voting machines at its own peril

To the editor: In your article on Shasta County moving to remove Dominion voting machines, you use the phrase “unproven voter fraud claims.” Given the repeated recounts, testimony by election officials, court cases and even the derision of Fox personalities who then would go on air and lend support to the claims, I think it is well past time to call those claims what they are. They are not “unproven,” which seems to imply we just haven’t quite found that proof yet, but “disproven” or “false,” for which we have a preponderance of evidence, while the “unproven” camp has none. Word choice is important, and it is time for our leading papers to label this accurately.

Melissa Walsh, West Hills

..

To the editor: We often hear less-populated rural counties in Northern California complain that they don’t have a voice in Sacramento. After reading that one of Shasta County’s supervisors is seeking voting policy advice from conspiracy-theorist and pillow manufacturer Mike Lindell, all I can say is — that’s not going to help your cause.

Kendall Wolf, Encino

..

To the editor: It appears likely that the Dominion voting machine company will win its $1.6-billion court case against Fox News. Wouldn’t it be nice if Dominion agreed to accept a judgment of one dollar — if Fox News would simply eliminate the misleading word “news” In its title? I mean, it’s just one word, isn’t it?

Steve Arvin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I could not help but note the juxtaposition of two L.A. Times articles in the March 2 paper. What do both of these stories tell us about America, and in turn, the developments in Spain? Well, clearly one nation is evolving into a healthy, vibrant democratic society, while the other is devolving into a deeply regressive, and some might say repressive, one. The attack on the integrity of the electoral process, which necessarily leads to voter suppression, coupled with the attack on a woman’s bodily autonomy, is a sure indicator that freedom here is threatened.

In 2023, one can look to Spain as a role model on how representative democracies should function. Tragically, America has abandoned its preeminence in that department.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana