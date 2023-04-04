Letters to the Editor: The praise for Mark Ridley-Thomas after his conviction looks awful

To the editor: Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas enjoys wide support despite being convicted of ethical lapses. The same can be said for former President Trump. (“In a city rocked by corruption, Ridley-Thomas’ conviction brings public tributes, not scorn,” April 2)

Both may be politicians, but the two are completely different in the amount and degree of ethical lapses, their political leanings, their base and radicalization of support, and their place on the national stage.

So what does that say about us, the electorate, that many are willing to overlook ethical flaws of our leaders as long as we like their politics? Have we become so tribal that nothing matters other than “I don’t care about ethical right or wrong, as long as I get my version of ideological right or wrong”?

Brad Golstein, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: I totally agree with the praise for Ridley-Thomas. I am grateful for all that he has done for his fellow Angelenos, and especially Black Angelenos.

Thank you, Mr. Ridley-Thomas.

Lynn Thompson, Redondo Beach

..

To the editor: I was dismayed by the hypocrisy displayed in the outpouring of support for Ridley-Thomas upon his felony corruption conviction, as compared with the near unanimous condemnation of fellow Councilman Kevin de León for his racially abhorrent comments made in a secretly taped meeting.

Ridley-Thomas’ past accomplishments and wide network of political allies are cited as the reasons for looking past a jury’s finding that he committed numerous felonies while in office. But it can be argued that De León has also been a fervent advocate for his constituents and has accomplished much for them.

Yet, De León has been all but tarred and feathered for his verbal indiscretions, while Ridley-Thomas has apparently suffered little taint to his reputation.

Agustin Medina, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: A letter writer sees bias in the fact that The Times referred to Trump’s party affiliation in reporting on his indictment, but did not do the same for Ridley-Thomas after his conviction in a federal corruption case.

This is not bias, but simply the reflection of a couple of facts.

First, L.A. City Council seats are nonpartisan offices; the presidency is not.

Second, Trump claims to be the head of the Republican Party, and he is the de facto head of that party, whether it likes that or not. The same cannot be said of Ridley-Thomas with respect to the Democratic Party.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey