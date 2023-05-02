Letters to the Editor: ‘I detest American tipping culture’ — the case for just paying workers more

Meeka Smith, visiting from Baltimore, shows her receipt that includes a mandatory 15% service charge and a tip she left at a restaurant in Venice.

To the editor: Having just returned from Japan, where leaving a tip is borderline insulting (implying the workers are reduced to beggars), I appreciated your article on tipping.

I detest American tipping culture. Employees’ earnings should not depend on the whims of customers. And what sense does tipping a percentage of the bill make? Waitstaff at a casual restaurant may work just as hard as those at an expensive joint.

Some countries have the right idea: Pay staff a decent wage and forgo tipping. In my experience, service in Australia and Japan is generally friendlier and better than service here, despite (or because of) not having a tipping culture.

Randall Gellens, San Diego

To the editor: Your article struck a nerve with me. I am getting tired of tipping solicitations that come with forced service add-ons. Even recycling centers have tip jars for the person working there. It’s crazy.

It’s not right for a business to surprise a customer with a bill showing added charges for “kitchen support” or “health insurance.” That happened to me twice recently, and in both cases I did not know these charges would be added until I was presented with the bill.

It’s too uncomfortable and awkward to question these charges when one is with guests, so in the interest of not making a scene, most people just pay these extra charges without a fuss.

I’m all for rewarding people for good service, and I tip a little something even when the service isn’t so good. However, if businesses continue this practice, I’m either not going to leave a tip or going to leave much less.

Carol Hahn, Malibu

To the editor: When you dine at Gjusta Bakery in Venice — sister restaurant of Gjelina Take Away, which was mentioned in your article — you pick a ticket and wait for your number to be called before you place your order. A 20% service charge (what service?) is added to your bill, and when you pay a screen asks you to leave a tip.

After paying you are given a numbered placard for the runner to find your table. In other words, there is no service. If a customer wants more coffee or food, they must get up and go through the same ordering process.

This is outright manipulation by these kinds of restaurants. If a restaurant is arbitrarily adding a 20% service charge to the bill, then it should refuse any additional gratuity from its customers.

More importantly, it should “serve” its customers.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

To the editor: At a recent Dodger game, I went for a bag of peanuts, ridiculously priced at $7.95. The woman across the counter barely moved to slide the bag across to me.

Card swiped, screen flipped — gee, how much should I tip?

Robert Brown, Santa Monica

To the editor: It’s a bit tough to have a lot of sympathy for customers who blow $6 on a cup of coffee and $12 on toast.

Jack Schwartz, Venice