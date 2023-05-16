Letters to the Editor: Politicians can end the debt ceiling crisis. They’re just choosing not to

People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange. Brinkmanship in Washington over raising the U.S. debt ceiling has begun to raise worries in parts of the financial markets.

To the editor: Since the 14th Amendment states that the validity of the public debt cannot be questioned, it seems a no-brainer that the debt ceiling should be raised automatically to cover the expenditures already authorized by Congress. There were no restrictions in past appropriations that debts would only be paid if there was enough cash to cover the bills. If Republicans don’t want the debt to increase in the future, they should be focused on producing their budget proposals to begin negotiations with the Democrats.

President Biden put his budget proposals on the table in March. How much time does Kevin McCarthy need to get his act together? He may be good at politics but he is a lousy legislator.

June Thompson, Los Angeles

To the editor: Tax cuts from 25 years of “Republican trifectas” have added $10 trillion to the national debt, according to a report from the Center for American Progress. House Republicans passed legislation that in order to not default would cut spending by nearly 14%, but there’s not one whisper of eliminating the tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations. Instead, there would be devastating cuts to Medicaid, affecting kids with disabilities and seniors in nursing homes, as well as cuts to education and schools.

What will you do? Call your representative now!

Susan Perlson, Brea

To the editor: This article mentions the 14th Amendment prohibition on defaulting on debt only in passing, as one of several policy options. While the pursuit of a legislative solution is most preferable, to avoid the conflict between a statute (1917 debt ceiling law including subsequent updates) and the Constitution, in the event that the deadline passes, invoking the 14th Amendment is not optional — it is constitutionally mandated.

If a statute conflicts with the Constitution, the Constitution prevails and supersedes the law. The Constitution mandates that all obligations must be paid and overrides any mere statute. There is no administrative discretion.

Douglas Dunn, Escondido