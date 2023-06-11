Letters to the Editor: Why this former nun appreciates the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, center, with state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) at the LGBTQ+ Pride Month ceremony in the state Capitol last week.

To the editor: In 1968, driven to serve the people of God (in other words, everyone), the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Los Angeles eschewed traditional habits despite admonishments from Catholic hierarchy. (“California Legislature’s honor for drag activist angers state Republicans,” June 5)

Some sisters showed up in the classrooms at the school we ran with clothes I gave them. The English Department chair glowed in a hot-pink suit.

The depressing reactions to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the state Capitol on Monday as well as fearful reactions during Pride Month only fuel hatred, indulging in ignorance.

The comic adaptation of traditionally dour habits meant to separate the religious from others echoes the Italian opera comic Pierrot of the 18th century and all of Shakespeare’s fools. Gentle, laughing and accepting humanity in pain, the performers serve to reveal our foibles and need for laughter and compassion.

Let in the clowns!

Nan Deane Cano, Westlake Village

To the editor: I really can’t understand it. You keep insisting that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a group opposed to political and religious intolerance that also helps people in need.

Perhaps, but do they have to be so insulting, hurtful and disrespectful? You are not offended by the obscene and immoral mocking of the crucifixion of Christ? You are not offended by the disgusting contest to find the “hunky Jesus”?

I can tell you that as a gay Catholic man, I am very much offended by all that.

Do you think they would dare to come out as the Prophet Muhammad in drag?

There was a time when the Pride Month was exactly that, full of pride. There was a time when drag was fun, witty, creative and elegant. Not anymore. Now it has become a political tool.

As a gay man and an American citizen, I have fought for the gay community to achieve the approval that any human being deserves. It has been a long battle trying to gain the respect against the stupidity and ignorance of many.

But now everything is all twisted. If you have seen the repulsive mocking of the crucifixion of Christ and you were not offended, then there is nothing else to say.

Raul De Cardenas, Los Angeles