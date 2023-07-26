Letters to the Editor: Ron DeSantis keeps telling us exactly who he is

To the editor: The more Ron DeSantis talks and passes inane and harmful laws, the more he reveals who he really is: a dangerous ignoramus who thinks he is smarter than anyone else, anxiously attempting to erase or whitewash facts.

What this country doesn’t need is another self-serving blowhard bully who hasn’t got a single clue about how democracy functions for all of the people. DeSantis’ need for control can’t stop the tide of learning and seeking the truth about our past, the good, the bad and the ugly — especially the horrors and grim legacy of slavery, which can never be forgotten nor rearranged for political gain. The more he tries to suppress and deny the truth, the more it will surface and bubble to the top. What are you so scared of, Mr. DeSantis?

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: DeSantis just can’t help himself. He has to insult Floridians over and over again. Now he wants to ban history and substitute his own interpretation in its place. For this to be coming from a Harvard graduate is more than just an insult to the American people — he’s also an embarrassment to Harvard University itself.

I would expect a supposedly intelligent Harvard graduate to accept the reality that people must arrive at their own opinions, rather than force his own opinions into textbooks as governor.

Patrick Sullivan, Reseda

To the editor: What’s next in Ron DeSantis’ schoolhouse culture-war offensive — sanitizing sex education curricula by underscoring how babies are delivered to their parents by storks?

Christine Hagel, Orcutt, CA