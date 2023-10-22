Letters to the Editor: Jim Jordan’s speaker bid was desperate. That’s because Trump is desperate

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) leaves after speaking with reporters about his speaker bid at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

To the editor: I have one explanation for Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) desperate and failed attempt to become speaker of the House.

As one of Donald Trump’s most prominent toadies, Jordan is acting on the ex-president’s orders, which serve two purposes.

First, if Jordan had been installed as speaker, he would have served as Trump’s mouthpiece, thereby enhancing Trump’s claim to enduring political influence.

Advertisement

Second, as Trump’s chances to prevail in next year’s election continue to fade, so do his chances of leveraging delays in the criminal cases pending against him.

In short, Jordan’s failure to emerge as House speaker likely sounds the death knell for Trump’s political and legal futures. Look for him to do Trump’s bidding despite the growing risk of apocalyptic consequences for our beleaguered democracy.

Sandra Perez, Santa Maria

..

To the editor: The turmoil that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) unleashed when he set in motion Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Bakersfield) removal as speaker is beginning to look more like an incredibly strategic and insightful move that may very well help his Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis win the Republican presidential nomination next year.

This could be the end of Trump’s attempt at a second term in the White House, especially with his champion Jordan failing to secure the speakership, and two of the former president’s attorneys changing lanes and pleading guilty in the Georgia election subversion case.

Jim Kalin, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Since the House is starting to look like a dysfunctional family, why don’t we just assemble Congress and have it pass a constitutional amendment disbanding the House?

Or we can accomplish this by having our state governors petition for a constitutional convention to change our bicameral legislature to a unicameral one.

There would be no more acrimony in the House, because there would be no more House. My daily TV news would look less like a toilet backing up into my living room.

I think our founding fathers would approve.

Then, I can get back to watching football instead of watching the House brats fight over their little sandbox.

Jacques Porche, Las Vegas

..

