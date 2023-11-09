Letters to the Editor: Gavin Newsom’s poll numbers should come as no surprise

To the editor: No one should be surprised at the lower marks Gov. Gavin Newsom has received in recent polls. We see him focused on burnishing his global and national credentials as opposed to, for example, proactively working to lower housing costs for Californians, ameliorate local homeless prevention efforts or reduce the price of gasoline, which remains above $5 per gallon.

If Newsom wants higher ratings he should show more focus on local issues and make new achievements for his constituents to help improve their way of life. This would both help raise his poll numbers and assist him immensely in any future national election campaign in which he participates.

Christian Teeter, Los Angeles