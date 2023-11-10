Letters to the Editor: Would a national abortion ban even be possible in the U.S.?

To the editor: Anita Chabria’s excellent article on Ohio’s abortion vote reminded me of a segment from Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate. During that debate, Nikki Haley claimed that there will never be a nationwide abortion ban since you could never get 60 votes in the Senate to pass that legislation.

Does anyone doubt that if former President Trump (or any of the current GOP candidates) wins the White House, and the GOP holds the House and wins back the Senate, that enormous pressure will be placed on Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to change the filibuster rule for “right to life” legislation? I can hear the shouts from Fox News and the other right-wing media sources: “If the rules can be changed for judges, they must also be changed in order to protect the life of innocent unborn babies.”

Fred Gober, Playa Vista

..

To the editor: In her recent column, Anita Chabria fails to let your readers know that the federal legislation that Congress would consider in the future would establish that life begins at conception. People who are big on “science” cannot refute that.

If a pregnant woman is murdered, her assailant is charged with two counts of murder, yet some people don’t consider abortion to be the taking of a life.

Women who don’t want babies need to prevent conception in the first place by using IUDs, the pill, etc. This is the responsible way to take care of their own bodies. As a taxpayer, I would help to pay for those things, but not for the murder that is abortion.

Gale Musker, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: It doesn’t surprise me to see The Times celebrating the extreme abortion vote in Ohio. As usual, the proponents of abortion tell the same lie over and over again, that no one has the right to tell them what to do with their bodies. The problem is, it is not their body that is being killed, it is their babies’ bodies.

Nathan Post, Santa Barbara

…

To the editor: The overturning of Roe vs. Wade was the direct result of the three Trump appointments to the Supreme Court. The decision has resulted in an unexpected benefit to the Democratic Party in its efforts to unseat Republican incumbents, gain more seats in Congress and hopefully keep control of the White House.

The results of the elections in “red” states on Tuesday showed how unpopular the decision was and why so many Republican candidates lost due to their support of it.

So, although he may never have intended it, former President Trump’s Supreme Court appointments may be one of his worst political calculations — Democrats should thank Trump. They need all the help they can get, even if it comes from him.

Barry Rubin, Beverly Hills

