Letters to the Editor: California punished home solar users. That’s not climate leadership

To the editor: With California’s sabotaging of the home solar installation industry, how can Gov. Gavin Newsom pretend that his state is leading the world in fighting climate change? (“From decarbonization to electric cars, California hopes to showcase climate leadership at COP28,” Nov. 29)

His appointees to the California Public Utilities Commission have voted to punish all Californians who have paid to put solar panels on their own roofs. They instituted an additional minimum monthly fee of $50 per household paid to the utility companies — for nothing.

Who’s Newsom kidding?

Leslie Wawrzeniak, Oxnard

To the editor: Your article about record air travel over the Thanksgiving holiday failed to report on how increased nonessential flying affects our climate goal of lowering emissions from fossil fuels.

If we are serious about curtailing the worst effects of climate change, all nonessential sources of emissions need to stop — and that includes traveling by air over the holidays.

If we are not able to make the smallest sacrifices to help slow the climate crisis, our children and their descendants are in store for much pain and misery. But I guess that does not matter to those who choose to ignore the consequences of cheap and convenient ways to make the situation worse.

Brent Trafton, Long Beach