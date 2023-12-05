Letters to the Editor: At this point, how can you reason with Trump supporters?

Pro-Trump clothing and merchandise is seen at a rally for the former president in Hialeah, Fla., on Nov. 7.

To the editor: The Times published a letter suggesting that Trump voters are rational in their support of the former president. The writer stated that America is not working for many people, and that the central issues for voters are income inequality and the unfair tax code.

If that’s the case, why would a rational person support former President Trump and the Republican Party?

The Trump administration and the Republican Congress enacted a massive tax cut for the rich and for corporations. Furthermore, they tried to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and refusing to extend Medicaid to more vulnerable Americans has been a GOP goal for years.

Add to that their hostility to other social programs, and it is clear that few rational voters actually believe that Trump supports any sort of responsible safety net for those who need one, or that he would seriously strive to relieve income inequality.

One should look elsewhere for reasons a person would support the former president. Considering the popularity of QAnon and theories about the sinister “deep state” or Jan. 6 being an inside job, my suspicion is that most of the answers lie in the realm of the irrational.

Sandy Cohen, Northridge

To the editor: A letter writer suggested that Trump supporters are less worried about subverting democracy than they are about their own prospects as the government caters to the billionaire class.

Excuse me, but it’s the Republican Party that caters to the billionaire class.

Barbara Pronin, Laguna Woods