Letters to the Editor: You can’t plead for Gaza without acknowledging how Hamas started this war

To the editor: Hannah Moushabeck tries to make the case that the Palestinian cause has been presented unfairly throughout this 75-year-old conflict with Israel. (“Listen to Palestinians’ stories, not just the tales that make us villains,” Opinion, Dec. 9)

She writes, “Since early October, I have watched in horror as violence unfolded in Gaza.” To make the case for better representation, she should have included the outrageous behavior of the Palestinians who started this confrontation.

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip invaded Jewish communities and a music event, where they murdered the first 1,200 people they could get to. Additionally, hostages were taken, and Hamas fighters have been accused of torturing victims and using sexual violence during the attack.

Moushabeck’s failure to mention this is like writing about our confrontation with Japan in 1941 without mentioning Pearl Harbor.

Books have been written about this 75-year-old conflict, including the chances for peace squandered by both sides. The list of grievances is endless. However, nothing can excuse the massacre and outrage of Oct. 7.

It is truly unfortunate that so many innocents suffer, but Israel has been left with no choice to protect itself from Hamas, which is using the civilians of Gaza as a shield.

Michael Telerant, Los Angeles

To the editor: For all the rhetoric from Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the need to avoid the killing of innocent Palestinians, the U.S. vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The U.N. has outlived its usefulness when a country can do what it wants without regard to international law.

I hope all Palestinian, Arab and Muslim voters in the U.S. will vote for whomever is running against President Biden.

Andrew Ko, San Marino