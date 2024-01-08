Letters to the Editor: Register Republican, vote Nikki Haley. That’s how we stop Trump

Nikki Haley, seen speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2020, is running for the GOP nomination for president.

To the editor: For the first time in my life, I am registered to vote as a Republican. Why? Because maybe, by the time Californians vote on March 5, there will still be a primary candidate to challenge former President Trump, as Kurt Bardella wrote in his op-ed article, “Nikki Haley is the best hope to keep Trump out of the White House.”

In 2015, I moved here from Illinois, where I was able to vote in either primary regardless of party affiliation. I did that depending on the candidates.

I encourage my fellow Democrats to change their party affiliation just in case there is some hope in March that we can stop Trump. You can do it online and change it back later.

Melody Schniepp, Oxnard

To the editor: To keep Trump off the November ballot, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley indeed is our best bet to beat him in the primary. And that is precisely why I changed my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

I encourage all Democrats to do the same. If we all vote for Haley in the primaries, we might have the numbers to overcome the Trump base.

This seems like the best strategy to keep him from a second disastrous term as president.

Arthur Payson, Beverly Hills