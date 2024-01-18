Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers who hate California’s politics are leaving? Fine

Johnny and Sara O’Neil, former residents of San Diego County, share dinner with their children in Randall, Iowa, last September.

To the editor: So, Sara and Johnny O’Neil left San Diego County for Iowa because they didn’t want to be inconvenienced by our government’s strong actions to prevent them from becoming human vectors of a disease we knew little about?

The measures taken against COVID-19 might not have been necessary (or necessary for very long) had everyone ignored the vector-in-chief who mishandled the pandemic that everyone with an education told him was coming. There was nothing “liberal” about imposing health restrictions, but there were plenty of former President Trump’s fingerprints on the graves of people who didn’t want to wear a mask in public.

One could also make the argument that not wanting to be inconvenienced is a very Californian trait indeed.

Steve Thorne, Escondido

..

To the editor: The article on the O’Neil family provides a good profile of the types of people who are leaving California.

Now I assume you will do a companion piece on an exemplary family who wishes to stay. Perhaps you could interview a typical Caltech or UCLA graduate.

It would be helpful if the interviewees, like most people I know here, actually believe in science and vaccines as well as climate change; read verifiable news stories and journalism rather than fringe conspiracy theories about the 9/11 attacks; have a grasp of basic economics (such as why we had inflation); and support political candidates who are not on trial, both for criminal and civil matters.

Constance Mallinson, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: All I could think of when reading the article about the O’Neil family leaving California because of its politics was, if they’re happy about moving back to Iowa, I’m thrilled they are gone.

A nurse and a firefighter who refused to get vaccinated aren’t the sort of neighbors I want. I hope they enjoy living their lies about Trump’s track record.

Better yet, I hope they convince whatever friends they had in California to join them in their red paradise.

Peggy Jo Abraham, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Your article about the reasons for the O’Neils moving from California included typical conservative rhetoric. What comes through is the rote bashing of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the fact that their political views are drastically out of step with the majority of California residents.

But when Johnny O’Neil claims the 9/11 attack on the United States was a “CIA mission” because he saw “too many videos,” he loses all credibility.

This insults the victims, first responders, military and the intelligence of every American. I can only imagine his view on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

James Snyder, La Palma

..

To the editor: I was struck by the inconsistencies in Sara O’Neil’s views.

She was a medical professional, but she refused vaccines. She’s for freedom, unless it comes to other women making choices about their bodies. She likes her newfound feeling of having a “voice” in Iowa, but dislikes LGBTQ+ students having pride events at school.

The strangest thing about this? It’s on the front page of The Times while not actually being news.

Ray Lancon, San Marino