Letters to the Editor: House Republicans’ indefensible reasons for holding up Ukraine aid

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) arrives for a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 14.

To the editor: If Ukraine had provoked a Russian assault that was carried out consistent with international law, I would have no problem with the GOP’s reluctance to help Ukraine. (“House Speaker Mike Johnson must stop dithering on Ukraine aid and hold a vote,” editorial, Feb. 23)

But I have yet to hear many Republicans deny pertinent facts: Russia had absolutely no legal cause for launching its horrific invasion, which determinedly has inflicted mass casualties on Ukrainian civilians, leaving untold thousands of them dead, injured, impoverished and homeless.

The protracted denial of aid that Ukraine needs to repel relentless Russian atrocities betrays the GOP’s ignoble rationale: Siding with the Democrats on such a high-profile issue would provoke former President Trump’s ire, and thereby cost Republicans a huge chunk of his loyal base’s votes.

Trump’s improbable 2016 election made our nation the laughingstock of other democracies. Now, with his enduring sway over the GOP, only America’s enemies are smiling.

So sad.

Greg Gilbert, Burney, Calif.

To the editor: When someone deliberately destroys your property and your life, they must pay for these acts. It’s called restitution, not theft.

The U.S. should seize every Russian asset held in this country and use the money to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself. Any money left over should be used to rebuild Ukraine.

Other countries need not fear this happening to their funds, unless they invade other countries. Let’s defy Russian President Vladimir Putin and his MAGA Republican stooges simultaneously.

Michael Schaller, Temple City