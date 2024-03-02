Letters to the Editor: Katie Porter is a treasure. Shame on Adam Schiff for elevating Steve Garvey

To the editor: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is qualified to serve in the U.S. Senate. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) is also highly qualified and very intelligent. Unfortunately, one must lose. (“Schiff and Garvey lead in Senate race, well positioned for runoff, poll shows,” March 1)

The major disappointment is how Schiff is elevating Republican candidate Steve Garvey because he evidently does not want to face Porter in November. This is a tactic one would expect of former President Trump and his cult, not a Democrat.

Garvey cannot win a seat in the Senate, but because he will probably finish in second place instead of Porter on March 5, he will appear on the ballot in November, and we will have to hear more from him in the future.

Advertisement

One only needs to go on YouTube to watch how superbly Porter argues for fairness in our country. We should not lose her as a defender of our state and our country.

Yes, against Garvey I would vote for Schiff. But now I have less respect for Schiff and hope Porter continues to fight for our country.

Jim Matlock, Ventura

..

To the editor: Republican hypocrisy is limitless.

Many are antiabortion and anti-LGBTQ. They say President Biden is too old, yet for senator they support a 75-year-old ex-baseball player with no experience in government who fathered two children out of wedlock right before marrying his girlfriend and then abandoned his offspring.

For president, they support a liar and a fraud who has been found liable for sexual assault, yet many of them say God is on their side.

Advertisement

I’ll never understand how we got here, but it’s clear there are many uneducated citizens who vote by name recognition only.

John Buehler, Rosemead