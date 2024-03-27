Letters to the Editor: The Baltimore bridge collapse is tragic. This the wrong solution

To the editor: The tragic collapse in Baltimore will take a long time to fix, but the solution is not to rebuild the bridge.

Instead, we should use our technology to build a tunnel under the harbor, big enough for the trucks that need to access the harbor. It should be a national project that bypasses the years of bureaucratic delays. Elon Musk, bring on your Boring Company.

Tony Gitt, Westlake Village

To the editor: What is wrong with this picture? President Biden says the government will cover the total cost of repairing the bridge. I can see where the government would initially cover the repair so that it is done immediately. But why aren’t the owners of the ship covering the rest?

This is why the government debt is in the trillions. We cover the costs of corporations while chief executives rake in millions in salaries and you and I pay for their expenses.

We have the military in other countries to protect corporate interests, not because our government cares about the freedom of other countries. The damage caused by corporations from oil drilling, oil spills and toxic waste is paid for by you and me. Very few corporations are held accountable and if so, for very little of the cost.

Our so-called representatives let corporations get away with it, and Republicans especially keep wanting more reductions in corporate taxes. We wouldn’t have the deficit but for the corporations not paying their own expenses.

Shirley Conley, Gardena