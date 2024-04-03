Letters to the Editor: The Broad doesn’t need another $100 million. Spend that money helping L.A.’s homeless population

To the editor: Downtown L.A. would be better revitalized by spending $100 million on low-income housing and mental health and drug treatment centers (“ The Broad announces massive expansion that will increase gallery space by 70% ,” March 27). Perhaps even a mental health hospital. It could be named after Eli and Edythe Broad in a giant artist-designed font.

I love art and art museums. But I feel very sad and conflicted when I leave the fancy Broad and encounter a person experiencing mental illness who is so degraded they cannot keep their stained pants on.

The billionaires of Los Angeles are a disappointing group. They have the capabilities to help our most needy residents, but they choose projects that will glorify their position in society instead. I guess there is not enough ego gratification in helping Los Angeles with what we really need at this time: services and facilities to ameliorate the tragedy of our unhoused, mentally ill, drug-addicted neighbors.

A museum addition can wait.

Sidney Higgins, Los Angeles