Letters to the Editor: Can a solar eclipse bridge America’s partisan divide?

Conner and Ellie Meyer of Atlanta watch as the 2017 total solar eclipse begins over Andrews, N.C., on Aug. 21, 2017.

To the editor: I have one thing to say to UC Irvine psychology professor Paul Piff about his hypothesis that awe generated by Monday’s total solar eclipse could bring an end to partisan wars in America.

I went to Nashville in 2017 to see the eclipse. I was in awe. I did not suddenly fall in love with then-President Trump.

William Goldman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Awe may very well be a universal response to an eclipse.

Of interest is the belief that an eclipse causes change, either positive or negative. The change can affect the individual, the family and the nation.

Presently, we Americans need a positive change. We need hope and awe.

Lynne Okon Scholnick, Long Beach

To the editor: The notion that a solar shadow will somehow lead to a kumbaya moment when red and blue will come together in harmony belongs at a tweener campfire with s‘mores, not in a big-city newspaper that aspires to be other than a woke joke.

Jeff Schultz, Los Angeles