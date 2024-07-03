Letters to the Editor: Are restaurant fees fair to customers?

To the editor: I’m curious how much the impoverished restaurant owners paid to lobby their state officials to take protection away from the public in pursuit of the almighty dollar.

If a restaurant has a $30 menu item with no hidden fees, or a $25 menu item and then sneaks in a $5 fee on the bill, I’m still paying $30 for my meal. Why do restaurant owners feel it’s necessary to trick their customers to stay in business?

I ate at a restaurant recently that put a 3% fee on the tab. Nobody mentioned it, including the server who brought the check. It was only $3, but I had them take it off the bill because it was never disclosed. And I won’t eat there again. There are too many honest restaurant owners who aren’t charging that fee.

Advertisement

How are they going to tell their customers about it? How small are the letters on the notices allowed to be? Does it depend on the size of establishments’ political donations?

I’m not opposed to fees rolled in. I booked a hotel room that had a resort fee of $27, but that was included in my total price shown. Charge me whatever you want, just let me know in advance so I can make the right decision. Why don’t restaurant owners get that?

Keith Burrus, Irving

..

To the editor: A source in the July 1 story about restaurant fees said they check prices online before deciding on a restaurant.

In my experience, that is not possible since I find that most menu prices online are not current. Many are years old. Restaurants should be required to post current prices.

Jerry Rutledge, Palm Springs