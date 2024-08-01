Letters to the Editor: All rodeos are cruel to animals. There no excuse for allowing them

A cowboy throws down a cow before hog-tying the animal’s feet during the Bill Pickett Rodeo in City of Industry on July 20.

To the editor: I was extremely disappointed to see a piece in the L.A. Times glorifying rodeos. (“Bill Pickett rodeo brings its show to Los Angeles,” July 22)

In 1990, the city of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed an ordinance that in effect banned rodeos after a bull was videotaped suffering a broken leg and screaming in pain. The Pittsburgh City Council quickly banned flank straps, electric prods and other harmful equipment used in these events, and rodeos have not been held there ever since.

Humans have also been injured and killed at rodeos. In this very violent world, we need our leaders to bring us toward a kinder, more compassionate world for all.

It should be noted that Bill Pickett started his rodeo because Black cowboys weren’t allowed to participate in events run by white men. So the racism is really among them, not those who oppose all rodeos.

Our opposition has nothing to do with culture, racism or sexism — it’s about cruelty to innocent, defenseless animals.

Patty Shenker, Woodland Hills