Letters to the Editor: No, Trump didn’t ‘answer’ questions at his rambling news conference

Former President Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday.

To the editor: In your article about former President Trump’s news conference on Thursday, you wrote that he “answered questions from reporters.”

I’d have to check the transcript to see if I missed something, but I don’t recall any questions being truly answered. He bobbed and weaved; spewed out long, rambling, unintelligible quasi-sentences; never pronounced Vice President Kamala Harris’ first name correctly; and made indefensible accusations against his opponents.

It was a travesty, and to even call it a news conference is very generous.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita

Advertisement

..

To the editor: JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, is disparaging Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz because after serving honorably in the Army National Guard for 24 years, he resigned to run for Congress in 2005 in his home state of Minnesota and was elected to the House in 2006.

Vance accused Walz of abandoning his unit before it deployed to Iraq in 2006.

I would like to remind Vance that his running mate reportedly said people who served and died in defense of our country were suckers. Trump also reportedly said he did not want disabled veterans at one of his photo ops. He also conveniently avoided being drafted during the Vietnam War, claiming he had bone spurs in his heels.

Advertisement

People who partner with individuals living in glass houses should not be throwing rocks.

Jose Lopez, Chino Hills