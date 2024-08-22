Letters to the Editor: Contrast between Biden and Trump convention speeches couldn’t be clearer

To the editor: Anita Chabria nails it in her column, “So long, Joe. Thanks for keeping democracy great.”

Who couldn’t notice the stark difference between the messages of the former president at the Republican convention and the current president at the Democratic convention?

One was dark, pessimistic and foreboding. The other was bright, optimistic and uplifting.

One, with insincere flag-waving disdain, described an America in ruins, a nation to be feared. The other, with true patriotic devotion, spoke of America as a beacon, a nation to be loved.

One raised his fist in anger. The other extended his hand in welcome.

One insisted all attention be directed to him. The other joyously passed the torch to his successor.

Each made clear his party’s vision for the future of our democracy. Voters will have the chance in November to decide which party’s vision matches their own.

Stephen Gladstone, Shaker Heights, Ohio

..

To the editor: Chabria wrote her takeaway from Biden’s swan song on Monday was that “for all his flaws ... this is a man of duty and honor.”

I continue to think of the 46th president as a man characterized by his stubbornness, as Chabria initially noted, and hubris.

I completely agree with the second part of the Chabria-Mark Z. Barabak column that the “farewell” can’t come soon enough, seeing how Biden put his party through over three weeks of misery after his debate debacle on June 27 before deciding to “pass the torch.”

Biden should have been the “bridge” to a new generation of leaders that he suggested he would be in March 2020. That’s how I’ll remember him.

Irvin Dawid, Burlingame, Calif.

..

To the editor: The editor who worked on the exchange between Chabria and Barabak should have struck Barabak’s “every bit his 81 years” line, because it is discriminatory. Whatever is going on with Biden’s cognition or body is going on with Biden’s cognition or body.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is 82, and he was on fire during his speech at the convention. I believe Sanders, Rep. Maxine Waters (86) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (84) could all have wiped the floor with former President Trump in a debate and could win an election against him.

It is ageist for L.A. Times to print articles that associate Biden’s shortcomings directly with his age. Many of the United States’ 80-something citizens are making meaningful contributions to their families, their cities, their states and this nation. Comments like Barabak’s write off these valuable citizens.

Adreana Langston, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Forgetting politics, what struck me listening to Biden’s speech was that no matter whether Vice President Kamala Harris wins or not, Biden will go down in history as a man of high integrity, compassion and faith. He has devoted his life to public service.

His 2020 opponent, however, will go down in history as a convicted felon and a self-serving liar who seduced the Republican Party to exchange morality for power and false promises.

Sylvia Martin, Studio City