Letters to the Editor: Like Gus Walz, all neurodivergent Americans deserve attention and support

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz stands on the stage with his wife, son and daughter at the Democratic convention in Chicago on Aug. 21.

To the editor: Coverage by L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian and reporter Karen Kaplan of Gus Walz illustrates how powerful it is for people with disabilities to be supported in the media, online and in real life. But as the mother of a 28-year-old son with severe cerebral palsy, I fear that America’s current fascination with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s neurodivergent son is just a passing fancy.

For the sake of families like Tim’s and Gwen’s (and mine), I really hope I’m wrong. I’d like to believe that all the tweets, posts and news coverage about Gus represent a desire by the media and Main Street to understand, include and support people with disabilities in meaningful ways.

“We the people,” not just we the parents, must advocate for and achieve better healthcare, employment, and housing opportunities for people with disabilities. Inclusion is created collectively.

Let’s seize the spotlight and turn social media posts and media coverage into progress. Our kids and communities deserve it.

Kris Burbank, Groton, Ct.