Letters to the Editor: Never forget that Hamas started this war. Is it Biden’s responsibility to end?

Family and friends call for the release of their loved ones taken hostage by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Oct. 23, 2023.

To the editor: As one who hopes and prays for a cease-fire, the release of all hostages and the end to the horrific destruction and loss of civilian life in Gaza, I nevertheless cannot help but be offended by Mark Ruffalo’s one-sided plea to President Biden to somehow single-handedly bring about the war’s conclusion.

Where in his scenario has Ruffalo placed the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas? Where has he referenced the role that Hamas is playing in the death of Gazan civilians by hiding among them? Where does he account for the Hamas leadership continuing to move the goalposts in cease-fire negotiations?

How exactly does Ruffalo draw a parallel to President Lyndon Johnson and the Vietnam War, in which Americans were direct participants, and this Israeli war, in which only Israeli soldiers are fighting and dying for the survival of a country surrounded by those hellbent on eliminating it?

The end of this war cannot happen too soon. But to place the onus only on Biden and the Israelis is uninformed and shameful.

James Zimring, Tarzana

..

To the editor: Hats off to Ruffalo for his opinion piece. Though it may fall on the president’s deaf ears, Ruffalo’s earnest plea to cut off the U.S. military aid that is perpetuating the genocide in Gaza shows that he is not only a fine actor, but also a decent humanist who embodies caring and empathy.

Those who paid glowing tribute to Biden at the Democratic convention conveniently forgot that for the past 10 months, the same man has been complicit in aiding and abetting the genocide in Palestine. Apparently, the tragedies in his own family did not teach him a thing about empathy in cases of mass suffering.

By failing to stop Israel’s continued killing of Gazans, Biden is authoring the final chapters of his legacy of senseless massacre, mass displacement and abject misery for the Palestinians. His ignominious fading into the political sunset is perhaps the best thing that could have happened to him.

Abdul-Majeed Azad, Columbus, Ohio

..

To the editor: Ruffalo omitted one key fact — that Hamas started the war last October, understanding that Israel would respond with full force. The disaster in Gaza today is fully the responsibility of Hamas.

The war could have been ended by Hamas on any given day since Oct. 7 by releasing the hostages and agreeing to reasonable terms to ensure the safety of Israel’s border with Gaza. Instead, Hamas has demonstrated absolutely no regard for the welfare of Gazans.

Thus, the responsibility for Gaza’s destruction, as unfortunate as it is, lays at the feet of Hamas, whose remaining leaders hide out in tunnels or in other countries, safe from paying the price for the murder of nearly 1,200 Israelis, Americans and others.

American presidents have long ensured that our country stands between Israel and its mortal enemies. When attacked, Israel does not believe in a proportional response. That is what has kept Israel safe for years. Hamas knew all this when it attacked last October.

Let’s hope that Hezbollah in Lebanon ultimately holds its fire with the knowledge that what happened in Gaza may happen in southern Lebanon if it repeats Hamas’ mistake.

Gary Wartik, Camarillo

..

To the editor: Disheartened by the status quo on Gaza and the Israeli hostages, I was on the verge of accepting the harsh reality of another prolonged war between Israel and the Palestinians.

Ruffalo is spot on in his article and uplifts the hope of many people like me that the president will pay heed to this request. If Biden can bring a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, then his legacy would not only be respected at home but around the world as well.

Malay Sinha, Moorpark