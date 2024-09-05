Letters to the Editor: Taking ‘let the states decide abortion’ to its logical conclusion

Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in downtown Los Angeles on June 27, 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

To the editor: After the U.S. Supreme Court left abortion policy to the states, let’s imagine that trend continues. (“November election could make — or break — reproductive freedom,” editorial, Aug. 26)

The governors will conclude states are too large and diverse to decide the question, so it should fall to each county.

The county administrator says they don’t have the authority over abortion rights, so they pass responsibility to each city and township.

Mayors and local leaders respond they cannot decide this issue for everyone, and it passes to city districts and neighborhoods.

Local leaders decline the burden and in turn enable each household and family to decide for themselves.

Finally, the reproductive rights issue resides with the people, not politicians.

David Newkirk, Redondo Beach

