Letters to the Editor: Ruling on West L.A. VA housing is a ‘victory for the good guys’

A man tends to a flag at a homeless encampment just outside the West L.A. VA campus in 2020.

To the editor: What a victory for the good guys. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter has ruled that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must honor its legal obligation to use its West Los Angeles campus to serve veterans. (“VA must build more housing on West L.A. campus, and UCLA and Brentwood School leases are illegal, judge rules,” Sept. 6)

As a child living on the westside of L.A. in the 1950s, I well remember when my family drove by the campus and we’d see all the frail veterans sitting outside. We understood this was the home for veterans who had no other place to live. It was not intended as a site for well-heeled academic facilities to operate sports facilities, contrary to how the VA has allowed UCLA and a private K-12 school to use a portion of the site via leases.

Now, with Carter’s decision, the land can be returned to the purpose for which it was donated.

Advertisement

Erica Hahn, Monrovia

..

To the editor: In 1965, UCLA finished construction of Pauley Pavilion, the new home of its basketball program. It was built right on top of where the baseball field used to be. The home for UCLA’s baseball team became the field on the VA property because administrators claimed there was no space on campus.

Unless UCLA miraculously discovers a place to play baseball on campus, why can’t the three forces involved in this dispute — the VA, UCLA and the judge — agree to save Jackie Robinson Stadium and build enough housing for veterans?

Advertisement

This would create a wholesome attraction for the veterans to stroll over and find entertainment. I believe UCLA would be happy to admit veterans to the games free of charge; we did it in the past. Other events besides UCLA games could also be scheduled for veterans at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

As for the Brentwood School, I can’t argue for or against due to a lack of knowledge, but I do believe it should be heard just as much.

Gary Adams, Tehachapi, Calif.

Advertisement

The writer was UCLA’s head baseball coach from 1975 to 2004.

..

To the editor: Finally and forcefully, a federal judge has labeled the VA what it is — a disgrace, and for good measure he added bribery and corruption to his description of the federal agency’s behavior.

This was a scandal developing for years, enabled, as Judge Carter said, by UCLA. How could outside interests try to profit by exploiting veterans? Is there no ethical code at the Brentwood School, UCLA and others? Vets have been sleeping in deplorable conditions for years so they could play baseball?

Thank you, Judge Carter (a UCLA alumnus), for ending this despicable charade at the VA.

Patrick Graham, Hermosa Beach

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Maybe Judge Carter needs to be reminded about UCLA Health and its association with the VA campus in West L.A. For years, UCLA doctors and specialists have provided healthcare to veterans.

If that isn’t enough, maybe UCLA can pay more money for the use of Jackie Robinson Stadium, and maybe vets can use it as well. It would be extremely expensive to tear the stadium down, not to mention the significance of Jackie Robinson and his legacy.

Margaret Phelps, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Carter is a hero. We need more people with his backbone in public service.

Maybe needy veterans — you know, the ones we handed a rifle and sent to war — will now get the full measure of benefits due them. God knows they earned the right to that help.

Warren Cereghino, Pacific Palisades