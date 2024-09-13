Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump sounds a lot like Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro

To the editor: Despite being seen by many as the legitimate winner of Venezuela’s presidential race, Edmundo González was forced to flee to Spain because of arrest orders issued by President Nicolás Maduro’s government, which put his life in danger.

The day before that happened, former President Trump posted an online threat to jail his political opponents if he wins the election. Trump promised to prosecute those who “cheated” in the election, including lawyers, political operatives and even donors.

Do you see a parallel between Maduro and Trump? Do you have concern about the state of democracy if Trump is reelected? Would you have the same concern if Vice President Kamala Harris were to be elected president?

Regardless of your political party or point of view, is there any more important issue to be decided on Nov. 5?

Richard Raffalow, Valley Glen