Letters to the Editor: Taylor Swift’s critics can’t handle a pop star who cares about politics

To the editor: A number of letter writers seemed alarmed by Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. Some even mentioned that entertainment is a business, and therefore many stars decline to make endorsements.

Well, how weak are they? Money, rather than integrity, is a driving force for them.

To me and I am sure to many others, it’s refreshing to see someone like Swift do what’s correct and necessary regardless of finances. I am thrilled she has displayed so much integrity and love of country by issuing her endorsement.

How wonderful it would be if people in all walks of life did the same.

Jim Shahan, Oak Park

To the editor: Do some people really believe that Swift, simply because she is a celebrity, has no right to engage in democracy and voice her opinion?

She’s willing to put her money where her mouth is to stand up for what she believes. This is just like former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who put their careers on the line to stand up for what they believed in.

Darlene Moses Olympius, Yorba Linda

To the editor: Is it worth mentioning to the letter writer who suggests Swift stay out of politics because some Republicans buy her music that many Republicans are voting for Harris?

Craig Arnold, Long Beach