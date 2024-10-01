Letters to the Editor: Puppy mills are awful, and so are factory farms. Stop eating meat

To the editor: I share the disgust and sadness over the puppy mills reported in The Times. I would like to ask the people expressing this anger if they eat meat.

The billions — yes, billions — of farm animals raised each year for human consumption experience the same, if not worse, conditions as the dogs in puppy mills.

Want to save the lives of these innocent animals? Adopt your pets from shelters and significantly reduce or eliminate your meat intake.

Brad Nelson, Oxnard

To the editor: It was difficult to read your articles on the illicit puppy trade. There should be a moratorium on importing puppies and young dogs from other states into California.

If people want to buy a puppy, there are reputable breeders in California. Even so, you should seriously consider adopting from our local city or county animal shelters or from rescue organizations first. Shelters are overflowing with adoptable puppies and dogs.

I myself adopted two dogs from a rescue organization. Bandit and Crash were my precious boys for years.

As for those breeders where the puppies come from, they should spend a year in a cage under the same conditions their dogs lived in.

Yolanda H. Lickson, Cypress

To the editor: I just wanted to thank you with all my heart for the work your reporters did in uncovering this horror.

The Times is to be heartily congratulated on reporting that I hope moves officials to take immediate action and prevent further animal suffering.

Rob Martin, Salt Lake City