Letters to the Editor: The vice presidential debate felt normal. That’s a win for the American people

Vice presidential nominees JD Walz, left, and Tim Walz greet each other at the start of their debate in New York on Tuesday.

To the editor: The correct answer to the question, “Who won the debate?” should be the American people. (“Vance and Walz keep it polite — with a few jabs — in VP debate,” Oct. 1)

The vice presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz was characterized more by policy differences (and even some occasional similarities) discussed in a civil manner rather than by personal attacks and outrageously false statements, though a few of those did show up for those who felt like fact-checking.

With this debate, voters had a chance to learn more about where the candidates would take this country and judge how closely each side’s policy positions align or are out of step with their own values. That is what elections are for.

But aside from policy differences, the clearest difference between the two parties became quite apparent when one debate participant could not give a straight answer to this simple question: Who won the 2020 election? That continuing reluctance to be honest with the public about a key fact should guide voters in their choice.

Shel Erlich, Santa Monica

To the editor: In a spelling bee, you have to spell the word you are given.

First you repeat the word. Then you can ask specific questions to clarify the word. And finally, you have to spell the word you are given.

You can’t spell some other word. Or launch into a speech about where — or whether — you have heard the word used before. Or launch into any other commentary about the word and your relationship to it.

If debates were run that way, the candidates would have to repeat the question asked. The candidate could ask specific questions to clarify the topic. But in a specified amount of time, the candidate would have to answer the question asked.

Or go sit down.

Catherine Cate, Irvine

To the editor: As one who spent most of my adult life in Minnesota, I’d like to discuss some of the “Minnesota Nice” that Walz allegedly displayed in excess during the debate.

If Walz didn’t perform as well against the polished opinion-changing ways of Vance, it might be because he had been over-prepped to recite policy and figures and not be so much of the car-repairing coach-teacher he is at heart.

Was he too nice? Perhaps. But one of the better aspects of Minnesota Nice is an unwillingness to eviscerate someone just for the thrill of drawing blood without presenting any reasonable and logical case for doing so.

I think the entire savagely divided nation could use a lot more Minnesota Nice. Maybe more casserole recipes too.

Mary Stanik, Tucson

To the editor: In October 2017, Vance lectured at Pepperdine University, focusing on his best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” Like columnist LZ Granderson, I “appreciated his voice and perspective,” even though I disagreed with him.

Having read Vance’s book, I was struck by the impact that service in the Marines had on Vance, and I asked him how important the Marines had been to him. He said that if he hadn’t joined the Marines, he would have been dead from an overdose or in prison.

The core values of the Marine Corps and the Navy are honor, courage and commitment. How sad that Vance has abandoned these values in his expedient and wanton support of Donald Trump. The former president personifies the opposite of the values in which Vance once believed.

Dan Caldwell, Malibu

The writer, a U.S. Navy veteran, is a professor emeritus of political science at Pepperdine University.