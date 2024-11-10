Letters to the Editor: I voted for George Gascón in 2020. I’m glad to see him defeated in 2024.

To the editor: In the 2020 election, I voted for George Gascón for district attorney in the hope that he might reform the justice system in Los Angeles County and take a more humane approach to those arrested, especially the many minority youths caught up in it. (“Nathan Hochman wins race for Los Angeles County D.A., beating George Gascón,” Nov. 5)

But I voted against him in our recent election, because I felt he took too radical an approach to enforcing our laws.

The outgoing district attorney, defeated by Nathan Hochman, never seemed to grasp the outrage that had been building against him for the past several years. We watched mass robberies helplessly. We see cars in our neighborhoods that have been stolen, broken into and had catalytic converters taken. We continually have to step around drug addicts passed out on our sidewalks and people living inside dirty tents while police officers in their squad cars drive by oblivious to the human tragedy in plain sight.

Gascón chose, as his final insult to the people of Los Angeles, to ask for re-sentencing of the Menendez brothers. Most of us in L.A. will be glad to see him go and hope this will be the beginning of a new era of public safety.

Doug Weiskopf, Burbank