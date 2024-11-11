Letters to the Editor: Is the freakout over Donald Trump going too far?

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react as results come in during an election night party in Washington on Nov. 5.

To the editor: As a decades-long subscriber to The Times, I am used to the far-left opinion pieces it publishes. However, the column by Mark Barabak, “Trump wins and it’s a dark night for America’s soul,” goes too far.

This is the first time in three election cycles that I actually voted for President-elect Trump, because I feared a Kamala Harris presidency more than him.

The left has only President Biden to blame. If he had stayed the course and governed as the one-term president he strongly suggested he’d be, the Democrats likely would have found a better candidate to run against Trump. Instead of lauding Biden for choosing to “pass the torch” when he did, we should blame him and his party for leaving us with a Hobson’s choice between Harris and Trump.

That said, the people have spoken, and Trump is our president again.

David Cox, San Juan Capistrano

..

To the editor: The Times’ editorial board states in its post-election piece, “His victory has us wrestling with the question of how two such starkly different visions of the United States coexist.”

This sentence epitomizes the issue that so many in America have with most of the mainstream media. The Times still doesn’t get it — and as long as it keeps having only liberal editorial board members, it never will.

David Jankowski, Indian Wells, Calif.

..

To the editor: My very young Irish parents were on a movie date in England the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese military. Halfway through the movie it was abruptly stopped and the theater manager announced that the U.S. was entering the war.

The audience stood and cheered — not because of the attack, but because with Adolf Hitler’s forces at England’s doorstep, they desperately needed U.S. support.

When my parents moved to California after the war, I remember both of them telling us that America saved Europe. I am glad that they are not here now to realize that Europe and our other allies cannot enjoy that comforting belief today.

Eileen Blankenhorn, Valencia

..

To the editor: Now aged 102 and a World War II destroyer sailor, I held my nose and voted for Harris, a really weak candidate.

Calling Trump’s victory a retreat to the Dark Ages is ridiculous.

Bill Suter, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: I am a white, male, Christian, American veteran. After Nov. 5, 2024, I am ashamed of all five of those things.

Philip Fickling, San Diego