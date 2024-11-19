Letters to the Editor: Trump didn’t win a big mandate. Challenge his Cabinet picks

Donald Trump with Tulsi Gabbard during a campaign town hall in Wisconsin on Aug. 29.

To the editor: President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet selections that have raised eyebrows even among conventional Republicans include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services secretary, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and Pete Hegseth for Defense secretary. Of course, at the top of the list is his pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz.

Gabbard and Gaetz will be found questionable by moderate Republicans as well as Democrats. By all standards, Marco Rubio for secretary of State is the most welcome addition to Trump’s Cabinet.

Further evidence that might provide a better perspective of Trump’s limited appeal to voters and thus a mandate to challenge his appointees is the revelation that this election was among the closest we’ve ever had. Imagine what Vice President Kamala Harris might have accomplished with a normal campaign lasting a full year.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: Legend has it that the Roman emperor Caligula planned to appoint his favorite horse to the Roman Senate.

I suspect that horse would have done less damage than nearly anyone chosen by Trump for a government post this month.

Lanore Pearlman, Claremont

To the editor: I read the Associated Press article you published on presidential recess appointments. The tone was highly negative and very selective in the data it provided.

At no point did the article inform the reader that recess appointments are temporary and under no condition can they last longer than the current congressional term, which is one year. Appointing someone to a high administrative position with a maximum term of one year means that person is immediately a lame duck.

Why did the article omit this information?

Gary C. Byrne, Santa Barbara

To the editor: The short-term dismay of over many of Trump’s Cabinet nominations will still lead to a long-term brain drain from government service. This is a reversal from the World War II era, with European emigrants becoming American immigrants and their adult children going on to serve their country.

Now, retirees and the well-off may be considering moving abroad. People with brains and skills will do so too. Even I wonder if I can hang on here in California’s bubble.

Im Jung Kwuon, Porter Ranch