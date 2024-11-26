Letters to the Editor: Biden shows Trump how a presidential transition is done

President Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 13.

To the editor: A letter writer expressed her belief that if President-elect Donald Trump “was all of the undesirables he was labeled, [President] Biden never would have invited him to the White House.”

Biden invited Trump to the White House because he believes in the peaceful transfer of power. To this day, Trump maintains that he did not lose the 2020 election. He did not attend Biden’s inauguration.

Biden is a decent man who doesn’t hold grudges, and he felt it was the right thing to do to invite Trump to the White House.

Bonnie Vandenberg, Capistrano Beach