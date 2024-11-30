Letters to the Editor: The vicious cycle that could come from Trump’s proposed tariffs

A worker selects avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, in 2022. If Trump’s proposed tariffs are imposed, the cost to American consumers for these and other imports will increase.

To the editor: President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on products imported from Mexico will seriously disrupt the Mexican economy, which could result in layoffs and higher unemployment there. That situation could increase the flow of migrants from Mexico seeking employment in the U.S..

Ironically, these same migrants could probably find work in the factories and farms whose workers will be deported under Trump’s proposed mass-deportation policy. Talk about a vicious cycle.

Noel Johnson, Glendale

To the editor: “Mexico, Canada and China react to Trump’s comments, they and economists wonder if he is serious” — this subheadline evokes a line from the movie “Patton,” where before a great battle, the general yells at his subordinates that if they don’t succeed, “let no man come back alive!”

Someone responds: “You know General, sometimes the men don’t know when you’re acting.” The general responds that it’s not important for them to know, “it’s only important for me to know.”

It isn’t beyond speculation that Trump uses that strategy when he negotiates with other entities, be they country leaders, politicians or the media.

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge