Letters to the Editor: A new climate argument: Leave some oil in the ground for future generations

A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton on Anna Maria Island, Fla., on Oct. 10.

To the editor: Hurricanes Helene and Milton were part of a trend toward more severe hurricane seasons. Looking forward to 2029, the name of the fourth hurricane, Don, will be a tribute to the climate change-denying 45th and 47th president. (“The U.S. betrayed its climate leadership, and the world is already suffering,” Opinion, Dec. 2)

Who can’t understand that petroleum is stored solar energy over millions of years, created by the removal of carbon from our atmosphere? Our biggest contribution to climate change results from returning that energy and carbon dioxide to the atmosphere while destroying the forests and jungles that might otherwise remove some of those greenhouse gases.

Also, remember that this continent was “discovered” just 532 years ago; Edwin Drake initiated petroleum drilling in 1859, just 165 years ago; and the U.S. Declaration of Independence was signed just 248 years ago.

Our goal should be to leave sustainable resources for our descendants at least 252 years from now, for the 500th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. In other words, let’s leave them some recoverable petroleum reserves. They could rightfully resent us for burning this valuable resource.

Let’s make it clear to “Don” that the world could be reminded of his irrational denial of petroleum’s role in climate change in 2029, just five years from now.

Gary Moir, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Climate scientist Michael E. Mann wonders, speaking about China, “Is it possible that an authoritarian power could recognize its self-interest in saving its billion-plus population from the devastating impacts of unmitigated climate change?”

I for one hope it will. I’m losing hope the U.S. will step up as we should to lead the way in the transition from fossil fuels.

I understand that we have millions of cars that still run on gas, and we need to recognize and accept that. But what the Biden administration has done through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act could have helped such a transition, with its support of electric vehicles and the infrastructure they require.

We are lucky that our oceans and forests suck up almost half the polluting greenhouse gases we emit, but we need to do more to reduce those emissions.

This is a serious problem for us and even more for our children and grandchildren. Let your representatives know you want solutions. A global problem needs national and international solutions.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed, Los Angeles