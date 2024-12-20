Letters to the Editor: Will Trump’s lawsuit against an Iowa paper and a pollster hold?

To the editor: The lawsuit Trump filed against the Des Moines Register and pollster J. Ann Selzer is legally unsound.

The paper published a poll result without malice; they had every right to do so. The pollster reported her results, again, without malice; she also had the right to report her findings.

I suggest that, after the case is thrown out, as it almost surely will be, the aggrieved defendants institute their own suit against Trump for abuse of process and malicious prosecution, both of which can be filed in civil court. Since each of these acts occurred outside of any presidential power or authority, the litigation could be pursued while Trump is in office.

Advertisement

Trump might then be forced to learn that vindictiveness can boomerang and create more problems than it sought to remedy.

Barry Rubin, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Pollster J. Ann Selzer decries that she’s accused of election interference without a “shred of evidence.” The ridiculous result of her poll is at least a shred and the purpose of discovery in lawsuits is to find the facts behind an act … and that “shred.”

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Your article states that Trump is suing an Iowa pollster and newspaper that he says skewed a poll as a way of trying to help his opponent in the recent election.

Advertisement

I’ve heard of “sore losers,” but Trump has invented a new category: “sore winners.”

Ted Bacino, Palm Springs

..

To the editor: Richard Hasen, an expert on election law, reports he doesn’t expect this latest Trump lawsuit to go anywhere. Isn’t Susie Wiles, Trump’s lauded chief of staff, supposed to advise her obsessively vengeful boss against making decisions like this one?

June Maguire, Mission Viejo