Letters to the Editor: A nonpartisan military veterans caucus in Congress? More of this, please

To the editor: I can’t tell you how inspired I was by your article on the military veterans in our House of Representatives who have banded together to form the “For Country” caucus.

Thirty members from both parties have joined forces to work across the aisle to solve America’s problems — what a great concept that used to be commonplace long ago but seems so rare today. These lawmakers have helped get more than 100 bills passed, and I hope they will inspire others in Congress to follow their lead.

Most Americans are fed up with the acrimony and dysfunction in politics. Listen up, politicians.

Paul Wenger, Laguna Beach